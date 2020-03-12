Supreme Court to hear UP govt plea against Allahabad HC order on posters

The Allahabad High Court had ordered the immediate removal of the roadside posters in Lucknow. (Express) The Allahabad High Court had ordered the immediate removal of the roadside posters in Lucknow. (Express)

The Supreme Court will on Thursday hear the Uttar Pradesh government’s appeal against the Allahabad High Court’s order directing the Lucknow district administration to remove banners and hoardings carrying photographs and details of more than 50 people accused of violence during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The plea will come up before a vacation bench of Justices U U Lalit and Aniruddha Bose.

Allahabad HC had taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and, in its March 9 order, had called the state’s action an “unwarranted interference in privacy of people” and a “shameless depiction”. The order said that “placement of personal data of selected persons reflects colourable exercise of powers by the Executive”.

The HC bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Ramesh Sinha directed the Lucknow District Magistrate and Commissioner of Police “not to place such banners on roadside containing personal data of individuals without having authority of law”.

The court said that “no law is in existence permitting the State to place banners with personal data of the accused from whom compensation is to be charged”, and that the accused are people from whom some compensation is to be recovered, and are “in no manner” fugitives.

It also asked the Lucknow DM to submit a “report of satisfactory compliance” to the HC Registrar General on or before March 16. “On receiving such compliance report, the proceedings of this petition shall stand closed,” the bench ordered.

The HC rejected state Advocate General Raghvendra Singh’s contention that it had “erred” in invoking public interest jurisdiction in the case and that it was available to “underprivileged section of the society only” and observed where there is “gross negligence on part of public authorities and government” or where the “law is disobeyed and the public is put to suffering” and where “the precious values of the Constitution are subjected to injuries”, a Constitutional court “can very well take notice of that at its own”.

“The Court in such matters is not required to wait necessarily for a person to come before it to ring the bell of justice. Courts are meant to impart justice and no court can shut its eyes if a public unjust is happening just before it. The concept of ‘standing’ has acquired a new shape in our justice delivery system,” the bench said.

It said that in the present case, there is “valid apprehension of causing serious injury to the rights protected under Article 21”.

The High Court said the suo motu action was justified as “..in the instant matter, the act of the district and police administration of Lucknow is alleged to be in conflict with the right of life and liberty”. The bench rejected the state’s contention that the court did not have jurisdiction over the matter, as the cause of action had risen in Lucknow.

It said that in the matter, “the cause is not about personal injury caused to the persons whose personal details are given in the banner but the injury caused to the precious Constitutional value and its shameless depiction by the administration”.

