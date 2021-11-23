Supreme Court to hear TMC contempt plea on ‘violent incidents’ in Tripura today

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a contempt plea filed by the TMC, alleging victimisation of its cadres in Tripura ahead of the local body polls slated to begin on November 25.

The application was mentioned before a bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud on Monday. The plea contended that the TMC cadre was being targeted in Tripura and false cases were being foisted on the party workers despite earlier orders of the court.

On November 11, the SC, hearing a plea by the TMC, had asked the Tripura government to ensure that no political party “is prevented from pursuing its electoral rights in accordance with law and from campaigning in a peaceful and orderly manner”. The court had also directed the state government to file an affidavit explaining the steps being taken in light of its order and “to ensure that the process of election… remains free and fair”.