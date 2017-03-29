Supreme Court to hear pleas against closure of liquor shops along highways

The Supreme Court. (File Photo) The Supreme Court. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday a batch of petitions filed by several state governments seeking modification of its order banning liquor shops within 500 metres of State and National Highways across the country. On Tuesday, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi told a Bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and S K Kaul that its December 2016 order would come into effect on April 1 and asked for an urgent hearing into the matter.

The apex court, in response, assured that the matter will be heard on Wednesday. On March 28, Kerala, Punjab and Telangana approached the court seeking a modification of the order.

The Tamil Nadu Government also moved the top court on March 23 to extend the time for relocation of retail liquor shops till the expiry of their licence period. The All Assam Indian Made Foreign Liquors Retailers’ Association also approached the court on January 18 seeking a modification of the judgment.

On December 15, the court ordered a ban on all liquor shops along all highways and made it clear that licences of the existing shops will not be renewed after March 31.

