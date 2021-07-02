Supreme Court to hear plea seeking President’s Rule in Bengal

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a plea seeking directions to the Centre to impose President’s Rule in West Bengal over alleged incidents of post-poll violence in the state.

A bench comprising Justices Vineet Saran and Dinesh Maheshwari issued notice to the Centre, West Bengal and the Election Commission of India.

The plea filed by advocate Ranjana Agnihotri also sought directions to deploy armed paramilitary forces to bring normalcy in the state and set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the causes and reasons of post-poll violence in West Bengal.

Agnihotri, a lawyer practising in Uttar Pradesh, had in October last year filed a plea in a Mathura court seeking the removal of the Shahi Idgah mosque — situated near the Shri Krishna temple complex — in which she had described herself as the “next friend” of Shri Krishna Lala Virajman. The court dismissed the plea.

Under Article 356 of the Constitution, President’s rule can be imposed in “case of failure of constitutional machinery in State” if the President, on receipt of a report from the Governor of the State or otherwise, is satisfied that a situation has arisen in which the government of the State cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.