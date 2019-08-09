Supreme Court to hear plea on lifting curfew in J&K next week

The Supreme Court is likely to hear next week a petition seeking release of political leaders, lifting of curfew and the restoration of internet services in Jammu and Kashmir.

The plea by activist Tehseen Poonawala was mentioned before a bench of Justices N V Ramana and Ajay Rastogi which directed that it be placed before the Chief Justice of India so that it can be listed for hearing next week.

“At the request of the learned counsel appearing for the petitioner seeking urgent listing of the Writ Petition, the Registry is directed to place the matter before Hon’ble the Chief Justice of India for listing the said petition, subject to curing of defects, before an appropriate bench next week,” the court ordered.

The petition seeks immediate release of all political leaders who have been taken into custody and lifting of curfew. It also wants a judicial commission to visit J&K to ascertain the ground situation and file a status report.

Another petition filed by Advocate M L Sharma challenging the scrapping of J&K’s special status was also mentioned before the bench which said it will come up for hearing in due course.