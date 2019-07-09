Supreme Court to hear plea challenging Maratha quota on July 12

The Supreme Court will hear a petition challenging the Bombay High Court verdict upholding the Maharashtra government’s Maratha reservation law on July 12.

The plea by Sanjeet Shukla, representing the NGO Youth For Equality, came up before a bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose, which agreed to take it up at the earliest. The petition challenges the constitutional validity of the state law under which the state government provided reservation to the Maratha community in government jobs and admissions

Last week, Bombay High Court had upheld the Maharashtra State Reservation (of Seats for Admission in Educational Institutions in the State and for Appointments to the Posts in the Public Services under the State) for Socially and Educationally Backward Category (SEBC) Act, 2018 (SEBC Act) as constitutional. However, the court ruled that the 16 per cent quota granted by the state is not “justifiable” and reduced it to 12 per cent in education and 13 per cent in government jobs, as recommended by Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC).

The HC said, “We hold and declare that the limit of reservation should not exceed 50 per cent. However, in exceptional circumstances and extraordinary situations, this limit can be crossed subject to availability of quantifiable and contemporaneous data reflecting backwardness, inadequacy of representation and without affecting the efficiency in administration.