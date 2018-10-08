Supreme Court to hear another plea against Rafale deal on October 10

The petition also sought information about the contract given to Reliance by Dassault. The petition also sought information about the contract given to Reliance by Dassault.

The Supreme Court Monday agreed to hear on October 10 a fresh PIL against the Rafale deal between India and France, PTI has reported.

The PIL filed by lawyer Vineet Dhanda sought direction from the Centre to reveal details of the deal and comparative prices during the UPA and NDA rule to the apex court in a sealed cover. A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph would hear the PIL.

The apex court on October 10 will also be hearing the earlier PIL filed by advocate M L Sharma seeking a stay on the Rafale fighter jet deal between India and France. A bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi, Navin Sinha and K M Joseph adjourned the matter till October 10 after Sharma told the bench that he wanted to file some additional documents in the case and sought an adjournment in the matter.

Sharma had earlier requested for an adjournment on basis of ill health, which he later clarified was in order to file additional documents. Sharma alleged discrepancies in the fighter jet deal with France and sought a stay on it.

Sharma claimed in his plea that the inter-government agreement to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets must be quashed as it was an “outcome of corruption” and not ratified by Parliament under Article 253 (Parliament has power to make any law for implementing any inter-government agreement) of the Constitution.

In March, a similar plea was filed by Congress leader Tehseen S Poonawalla seeking an independent probe into the Rafale deal requesting direction against the Centre on why the Union Cabinet’s approval was not sought as part of Defence the Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP) before signing the procurement deal with France on September 23, 2016.

