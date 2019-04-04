Supreme Court to hear PIL seeking stay on PM Modi’s biopic on April 8

The Supreme Court Thursday agreed to hear a PIL filed by a Congress leader seeking a stay on the release of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic. The top court has set April 8 as the date of hearing.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for petitioner advocate Aman Panwar, spokesperson of the Congress, said two high courts have refused to interfere with the release of the movie starring Vivek Oberoi, PTI reported.

The Omung Kumar-directed movie has been in controversy since the time of its trailer launch. Opposition party leaders are opposing the release of the movie saying it will give an unfair advantage to the BJP in the upcoming general elections.

On Wednesday, the Madhya Pradesh High Court rejected a plea filed by Congress Seva Dal’s president Yogesh Yadav, seeking a ban on the release of the biopic.

The court refused to interfere into the matter as the Election Commission of India has already taken a cognisance. The biopic, which has actor Vivek Oberoi essaying PM Modi’s role, was scheduled to release on April 5, 2019.

The Bombay High Court on Friday issued a notice to the Election Commission over a petition filed by Republican Party of India’s president. On Monday, the court asked the EC and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to take a decision on the release of the movie.

Apart from Oberoi in the lead role, Manoj Joshi will play the role of BJP chief Amit Shah. The film also stars Boman Irani, Suresh Oberoi, Zarina Wahab, Darshan Kumar and Barkha Bisht. The first look poster of the film was unveiled in January in 23 languages.