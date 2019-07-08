Supreme Court to hear petition challenging Bombay HC order on Maratha job quota

The Supreme Court on Friday will hear a special leave petition challenging the Bombay High Court order upholding law granting reservation to Marathas in admission and jobs in Maharashtra, PTI reported.

The petition was filed by one Sanjeet Shukla, who is one of the petitioners challenging the constitutionality of the Act before the Bombay High Court.

The petition states that the High Court misread the limitation set by the SC in the Indra Sawhney and Nagaraj cases and concluded that no stringent ceiling limit of 50 per cent reservations has been prescribed by the apex court.

As an interim relief, the petition seeks a stay on the operation of the SEBC Act, until the petition is decided by the SC.

On June 27 this year, the Bombay HC upheld the constitutional validity of reservation for the Maratha community, but asked the state government to reduce it from the proposed 16 per cent to 12 to 13 per cent, as recommended by the State Backward Classes Commission.

On July 1, the Maharashtra Assembly passed the Maratha Reservation (Amendment) Bill, reducing the reservation quota to 12 per cent in education and 13 per cent in jobs in line with the High Court judgment.