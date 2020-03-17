Supreme Court to hear MP BJP plea on floor test today

BJP parades its MLAs before Governor Lalji Tandon. (Express photo) BJP parades its MLAs before Governor Lalji Tandon. (Express photo)

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear Madhya Pradesh BJP’s plea to direct the Kamal Nath government in the state to take a floor test “within 12 hours” to prove its majority.

The plea by BJP leader and former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and nine other MLAs will come up before a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta.

The petition said 22 Congress MLAs who were supporting the government had resigned “on account of dissatisfaction with the Hon’ble Chief Minister for non-fulfilment of promises made prior to elections” on March 10. It mentioned that resignations of six of them have already been accepted by the Speaker, thereby reducing the Congress government to a minority.

“It has no moral, legal, democratic or constitutional right to remain in power even for a single day. All possible attempts are being made by the Hon’ble Chief Minister to convert his minority government into majority by giving all possible threats, allurements to the members of the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha,” the opposition party said in its petition.

It said, “Horse-trading is at its peak. Therefore, it is essential that floor test is conducted on 16.3.2020 itself, as already directed by Hon’ble Governor, so that it becomes absolutely clear as to whether the Chief Minister continues to enjoy the confidence of the majority of Vidhan Sabha…any deferment of the floor test will further encourage horse-trading and would be in utter violation of the directions issued by the Governor…”

