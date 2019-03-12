Supreme Court to hear Dhinakaran appeal on two-leaves symbol on March 15

The Supreme Court will hear on March 15 T T V Dhinakaran’s appeal, challenging the Delhi High Court judgment allotting the ‘two-leaves’ symbol to the AIADMK faction led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswami and ex-CM O Paneerselvam (EPS-OPS faction), recognising it as the real AIADMK. “On mentioning, the matter is taken on board. List the matter on 15.3.2019 before the appropriate Bench as per the roster,” a bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna ordered.

Advertising

The HC had on February 28 upheld the November 23, 2017 decision of Election Commission of India allotting the ‘two-leaves’ symbol to the EPS-OPS faction.

Questioning this, Dhinakaran contended that it was the admitted case of the parties that any alteration in basic structure of the party constitution would render the party a new being, but the HC had not considered this.