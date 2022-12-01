Supreme Court to hear Bilkis Bano plea against release of 11 who raped her, killed kin

Gangraped during the Gujarat riots when she was pregnant, and her three-year-old daughter among 14 killed by a mob, Bilkis Bano moved the Supreme Court Wednesday, challenging the release of 11 men following the remission of their life sentences in the 2002 case.

Bilkis said the decision to release the convicts prematurely was “mechanical… completely ignoring the requirements of the law”.

In a separate petition, she also sought review of the Supreme Court’s May 13, 2022 order which said the Gujarat government was the appropriate government to decide the prayer of one of the convicts for remission, and as per the state’s 1992 remission policy.

The two petitions were mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha. The bench said “the review has to be heard first”, and that it will be taken up by the bench presided by Justice Ajay Rastogi which had delivered the May 13 order.

In her petition challenging the remission of the life sentences, Bilkis said “the enmasse premature release of the convicts… has shaken the conscience of the society”. She pointed out that the Supreme Court had, in the past, held that enmasse remission cannot be permitted and that the case of each convict would have to be separately examined before extending the relief.

Calling it “one of the most gruesome crimes this country has ever seen”, she said the premature release of the convicts came as a shock not only to her, but to her grown-up daughters, family and to the society at large.

She said she was “shell shocked, completely numb… extremely, extremely hurt, disturbed and full of dejection” following the early release of the 11 convicts. Narrating what she went through, she said their premature release also “re-lived” her “trauma”.

In her review petition, Bilkis said the convict on whose plea the Supreme Court had given the May 13 order had not made her party to his plea and as a result, she had absolutely no information on the filing or pendency of his petition and the court order following which the state government took the decision to release the 11 convicts.

Contending that Gujarat’s decision to release them early suffers from non-application of mind, she said the convict had withheld “relevant facts and aspects of vital importance” from the Supreme Court including the nature of the crime and her name.

She said the language of the law was unambiguous that the appropriate government to decide matters of remission was the state where the accused was convicted and sentenced, and not the state where the crime was committed or the accused belonged to.

Bilkis was gangraped and her three-year-old daughter was among 14 killed by a mob on March 3, 2002, in Limkheda taluka of Dahod district during the riots.

The 11 convicts were released on August 15 this year.

There are already two petitions in the Supreme Court — one filed by CPM leader Subhashini Ali, journalist Revati Laul and academician Roop Rekha Verma, and another by TMC MP Mahua Moitra — challenging the release of the 11 convicts. The petitioners argued that the remission was granted by the state without the sanction of the Union government.

In response, the Gujarat government told the court that the Union Home Ministry, in July this year, had approved its decision to accept the request for premature release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case under its 1992 remission policy.

The state also submitted that the Superintendent of Police, CBI, Special Crime Branch, Mumbai, and the Special Civil Judge (CBI) City Civil and Sessions Court, Greater Bombay, were against their release. The Civil Judge, it said, was also of the view that the Maharashtra government policy of April 2008 ought to apply in their case since the trial was conducted in Mumbai.

The state said it had considered the opinion of seven authorities – Inspector General of Prisons, Gujarat, Jail Superintendents, Jail Advisory Committee, District Magistrate, Police Superintendent, CBI, Special Crime Branch, Mumbai and Sessions Court, Mumbai (CBI) – before deciding to accept the request for premature release. Five of the seven, it said, had given a positive opinion on the request for release.