Supreme Court tells The Wire journalists to move HC against FIRs

Three journalists working for The Wire, who moved the Supreme Court against cases lodged by UP Police over three reports, were Wednesday told by the apex court to first approach the Allahabad High Court. The court granted them a two-month interim protection from arrest.

The FIRs related to reports about the death of a farmer-protester during the Republic Day protest march, the demolition of a mosque in Barabanki and the attack on an old Muslim man in Ghaziabad. The FIRs said the reports were false and filed to disrupt communal harmony.

“We are aware of fundamental rights and don’t want freedom of press to be muzzled,” Justice L Nageswara Rao, heading a three-judge bench said.

The bench granted them protection from arrest for two months and asked them to move the HC.