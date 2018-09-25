SC tells states to follow its order on mob violence

The SC bench gave one week’s time to states and union territories which have not filed compliance reports on its July 17 order on mob violence. (PTI/File) The SC bench gave one week’s time to states and union territories which have not filed compliance reports on its July 17 order on mob violence. (PTI/File)

The Supreme Court on Monday asked states and union territories to implement within one week its direction to give publicity to its July 17 verdict, in which it had said that “lynching and mob violence of any kind shall invite serious consequences under the law”.

“It has to be borne in mind that the said direction was issued so that people would realise the gravity of their act and the effect on the law and order situation. The said purpose has to be put on the high pedestal and people must realise that involving in such kind of activities will invite the wrath of law,” said the three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.

The bench, which also comprised Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, was responding to Advocate Indira Jaising’s contention that the direction to give publicity to the court’s order had not been complied with.

Appearing for the Centre, Attorney General K K Venugopal assured the court that the “the same shall be done, if not already done, within a week hence”.

The bench also gave one week’s time to states and union territories which have not filed compliance reports on its July 17 order. Many of the states and union territories said they had filed the reports or were in the process of filing them. However, there was no representation from Telangana, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, and Delhi.

The court directed its Registry “to send a copy of the order passed today to the chief secretary of the National Capital Territory of Delhi and State of Telangana to do the needful.”

“As far as Union Territories of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu are concerned, a copy of the order be sent to the respective administrator/ competent authority of the UT administration for compliance of the same,” it added.

On the last date of hearing, the Centre had told the court that the Government of India had already set up a Group of Ministers to consider framing a law on mob violence.

The court asked senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, who appeared for Congress’s Tehseen Poonawalla, one of the petitioners, to prepare a state-wise list of victims of mob violence who have not received any monetary compensation, and to notify the respective state or UT counsel. The states and UTs should file their reply within two weeks of the list being submitted by the petitioner, it added.

Jaising, who appeared for Tushar Gandhi, the other petitioner, had sought contempt action against Rajasthan in the wake of the Alwar lynching incident. She said the accused may even contest elections.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Rajasthan, submitted a report on the action taken against the erring police personnel. He said they were not being given active duty and a chargesheet would be filed against them.

The petitions will now be heard after two weeks.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App