‘Not a monopoly’: Supreme Court tells Rajasthan poll body to reconsider voter campaign plea

The Supreme Court on Monday set aside a communication by the Rajasthan State Election Commission (SEC) rejecting an application for a voter awareness campaign.

Social activist Aruna Roy and others had filed an application on October 6, seeking the SEC’s permission to conduct voter awareness campaigns in Rajasthan. However, the SEC rejected it.

On Monday, a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, which also included Justice Joymala Bagchi and Justice V Mohana, directed the SEC “to reconsider the petitioners’ request for permitting them to conduct the voter awareness campaign during phase 3 of the Panchayati Raj Election”, asking it to pass an order within two days.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the activists, had challenged the SEC’s refusal to allow the petitioners to undertake voter awareness activities in the run-up to the local body elections. He said the campaign, which has been conducted since 2004, seeks to educate voters about their democratic rights and electoral choices, including the option of None of the Above (NOTA), and aims to discourage electoral malpractice by sensitising voters against accepting money or other inducements in exchange for their votes.

Bhushan said the proposed activities were entirely non-partisan, did not support or oppose any candidate, and involved small groups conducting interactive awareness sessions in villages.

Opposing the plea, the SEC said it had examined the representation and apprehended that the proposed campaign could be undertaken at the behest of another person. It also pointed out that the Commission was already conducting its own voter awareness programmes.

Justice Bagchi, however, rejected the Commission’s reasoning, observing that its own awareness initiatives could not be a ground to prevent other organisations from undertaking similar efforts.

Story continues below this ad

Rajasthan Election Watch, along with Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan (MKSS) and other partner organisations, said it had continuously conducted voter awareness yatras during Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha and local Panchayati Raj elections for the past 20 years. Continuing this tradition, a request was made to facilitate a Voter Awareness Yatra ahead of the local body and Panchayati Raj elections in Rajasthan.

In this regard, a letter was sent to the SEC on September 7, seeking formal permission to conduct voter awareness yatras across 11 districts of the state — Ajmer, Beawar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Rajsamand, Salumbar, Sirohi, Tonk and Udaipur.

However, the organisations said: “Instead of adopting a positive approach toward this important request, the SEC flatly refused permission just three days later, on September 10, issuing a letter stating that permission could not be granted under existing rules.”

Subsequently, following the announcement of the Panchayati Raj elections, another letter was written seeking permission for the yatra. However, permission was again denied on October 9.

Story continues below this ad

Aruna Roy said the SC judgment “ensures the victory of the Constitution and democracy. It has aided citizens in securing their fundamental rights. We firmly believe that in a healthy democracy, educating voters and informing them about electoral procedures and the Model Code of Conduct is the hallmark of a vigilant democracy.”

“However, preventing voter awareness yatras in this manner and impeding awareness efforts carried out by citizen groups is a direct assault on the core values of democracy,” she said.

(With inputs from PTI)