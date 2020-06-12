Supreme Court takes note of ‘laxity in treatment’

The committee is also learnt to have suggested that the hearings before the Registrar Courts should switch to virtual mode so that young lawyers also get their chances. (File Photo) The committee is also learnt to have suggested that the hearings before the Registrar Courts should switch to virtual mode so that young lawyers also get their chances. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Thursday took suo motu cognizance of reports of laxity in treatment of Covid-19 patients and disposal of their bodies.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Chief Justice of India S A Bobde assigned it to the Covid bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan.

The bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul and M R Shah, will take it up for hearing on Friday.

In a related development, the Chief Justice is also learnt to have approved the recommendation of a seven-judge committee of the court — which looked into the question of when to resume physical hearings — to let virtual hearings continue for the time being. The committee will again review the situation on June 30.

The committee is also learnt to have suggested that the hearings before the Registrar Courts should switch to virtual mode so that young lawyers also get their chances.

