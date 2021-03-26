SC rejects Priyanka Singh’s plea against HC order refusing to quash FIR filed by Rhea

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected an appeal filed by Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh, challenging a Bombay High Court order refusing the quash and FIR lodged against her on a complaint by actress Rhea Chakraborty.

In the Mumbai Police FIR, Priyanka is accused of allegedly procuring psychiatric drugs for Sushant without any consultation and using a forged prescription.

In its order, a division bench of Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik said, “Prima facie case found against petitioner no 1 (Priyanka Singh).”

In her complaint, Rhea had asked the Bandra Police to investigate if the medications procured by Priyanka, which fall under the ambit of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, resulted in the deterioration of Sushant’s mental health or his death on June 14, 2020.

Priyanka had argued that Rhea, as per the contents of the FIR, made “contradictory statements” about the actor’s death. She said Rhea had initially claimed that she did not know what drove Sushant to die by suicide and, subsequently, told the Supreme Court that she did not suspect anyone, but later changed her statements and accused them of negligence.

Rhea, meanwhile, is being probed by central agencies in connection with Sushant’s death.