From Nitish Kumar to Sanjay Raut: Reactions to verdict in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. (Photo: Instagram/sushantsinghrajput)

A single-judge bench led by Justice Hrishikesh Roy of the Supreme Court Wednesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The court has also asked the Mumbai Police to assist the CBI in the investigation and hand over all the evidence gathered so far to the agency.

Delivering the verdict, Justice Roy said, “When truth meets sunshine, justice will not prevail on the living alone but after Life’s fitful fever, now the departed will also sleep well. Satyameva Jayate.”

The court was delivering the verdict on a plea filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty to transfer to Mumbai the FIR filed in Patna in connection with the case. Rhea had moved the apex court after Patna police lodged an FIR on Sushant’s father’s complaint, accusing her and five others of abetment to suicide, cheating, criminal breach of trust, criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement.

Several politicians reacted to the development. Here’s what they said:

* Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar hailed the Supreme Court’s judgment upholding transfer of an FIR lodged in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case at Patna to the CBI. “Nyay ki jeet hui hain (truth has triumphed),” Kumar said on the apex court’s verdict.

“With today’s apex courts order, it has become amply clear that whatever was done in Bihar was in accordance with the law and Constitutional norms. The order makes it clear that whatever steps we took (in the pursuit of justice) were correct. And I am quite hopeful that justice will now be done in the case,” Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

* Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in a tweet said, “Justice triumphs! The soul of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput will surely now rest in peace with the assurance of a fair investigation by CBI on the FIR filed in Patna by Bihar Police whose request for transfer of case to CBI has been validated by the Supreme Court.”

* Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the Maharashtra government “should introspect” on the way how Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case was handled.

A decision that boosts faith in the judiciary system!

Maharashtra Government now needs to introspect on the way they handled this case.

Now, we expect justice in #SushantSinghRajput case and for his fans. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 19, 2020

In a tweet, he said, “A decision that boosts faith in the judiciary system! Maharashtra Government now needs to introspect on the way they handled this case. Now, we expect justice in #SushantSinghRajput case and for his fans.”

* BJP leader Jay Panda said, “I think SC verdict is natural. There were too many things that were odd about these two Bollywood deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and his former business manager. This whole issue had struck a chord with millions of people. He had symbolised aspirational India.”

* Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said, “The Supreme Court verdict has come, once we get a copy of the order we will comment on it.”

* Union Minister and Arrah MP RK Singh said, “It’s (SC order for transferring case to CBI) a matter of satisfaction for people of Bihar who want a fair investigation in #SushantSinghRajput’s death case. It was unfortunate that Mumbai police was not carrying out proper investigation in case.”

* RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, “I welcome the Supreme Court verdict recommending CBI probe in the case. This is victory for justice. On 30th June, we had demanded a CBI probe. But, the Bihar Government took 42 days to wake up.”

???? ???? ?????? ??? ??? ???? ???? ?? ???? ??? ?? ?????? ???? ?? ???? ?? ?? ?? ??? ?? ?????? ?? ?? 40 ????? ?? ??? ????? ????? ?? ????????? ???? ?? ????? ???? ??? ??? ?? ?? ?? ??? ???? ?? ???? ????? ??????? — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) August 19, 2020

* Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, “Those in the government who know the law, the Mumbai Police Commissioner or our Advocate General can talk about it, it is not fit for me to comment on the verdict of Supreme Court.” He further said, “Supreme Court has given its verdict, it is not right to make political comments. Our state’s justice system has always been one of the best in the country, no one is above law here & to provide justice to all has been the norm.”

* Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan said, “Not only the truth will surface now but those name will also come out who were behind disrupting the investigation in the case. I hope the Court’s order has brought relief to Sushant’s family.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd