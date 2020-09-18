Sudarshan TV case: SC seeks response from Zakat Foundation on allegations of terror-linked funding

The Supreme Court of India. (Express Photo/File)

The Supreme Court Friday sought response from the Zakat Foundation, an NGO that trains students for the civil services, on allegations made by Sudarshan TV that it receives foreign funding from terror-linked organisations. Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, who appeared on behalf of Zakat Foundation , said the NGO was a charitable organisation that carried out a social service, and only paid the fees of IAS classes, reported news agency PTI.

Sudarshan TV Editor Suresh Chavhanke had filed an affidavit in the apex court in connection with the case against his channel’s programme ‘Bindas Bol‘, which claimed it would expose a “conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government service”.

In the affidavit, Chavhanke stated that his show used the words “UPSC Jihad” because “it has come to the knowledge… through various sources that Zakat Foundation has received funds from various terror-linked organisations.”

“It is not that all contributors to the Zakat Foundation are terror-linked. However, some of the contributors are linked to organisations or are organisations that fund extremist groups. The funds received by the Zakat Foundation, in turn, are used to support aspirants for IAS, IPS or UPSC,” it claimed in a 91-page affidavit.

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Shyam Divan, who appeared for Chavhanke, said the show raised issues like funding sources and OBC reservations by the Muslim community. “The question raised is whether it is not a double benefit being enjoyed,” he told the court.

He also said the “point of a view which makes someone uncomfortable is the very basis of democracy…”

The matter, being heard by a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra and K M Joseph, is underway.

On September 15, the top court had restrained the channel from airing the rest of the episodes of the programme, observing that the intent appeared to “vilify” the Muslim community.

