Supreme Court stays trial against Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel in ‘sex CD case’

The Supreme Court Monday stayed trial proceedings against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in the sex CD case and issued notice on a plea filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for transferring the case out of the state.

On being asked why the probe agency wanted to transfer the case, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the CBI, said two witnesses in the matter have lodged complaints that they have been threatened for giving statement against the chief minister.

Baghel, along with four others, is accused of allegedly circulating a fake pornographic CD of former state PWD Minister Rajesh Munat.

The CBI had registered a case against Baghel in September 2018, after Munat, in his complaint, had alleged that Baghel had conspired with former journalist Vinod Verma and others to circulate the fake sex CD. Just weeks before the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls last year, Baghel was arrested in the case and sent to jail. He had then told the court that he is innocent and would not apply for bail or employ a lawyer, and will begin a satyagraha (hunger strike) in jail. However, a special CBI court had later granted him bail.