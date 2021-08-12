scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 12, 2021
Supreme Court stays Gujarat High Court order granting two-week furlough to Narayan Sai

Rape convict Narayan Sai is serving life sentence in a rape case filed by one of his and his father Asaram Bapu's former devotees.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
August 12, 2021 12:15:04 pm
Narayan sai, Narayan sai rape case, Narayan sai rape charge, Gujarat High Court, Godman Narayan sai, Asaram Bapu, Asaram Bapu son, Gujarat News, narayan sai jail, latest news, indian expressNarayan Sai is escorted by police at the District and Sessions Court in Surat. (File photo)

The Supreme Court Thursday stayed a Gujarat High Court order granting two-week furlough to rape convict Narayan Sai, son of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and M R Shah issued a notice to Narayan Sai on the plea of the Gujarat government challenging the order of the single-judge bench of the High Court.

The top court posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

On June 24, the single-judge bench of the Gujarat High Court had granted furlough to Narayan Sai. Earlier, in December 2020, he was granted furlough by the High Court owing to the ill-health of his mother.

On April 26, 2019, Narayan Sai was convicted under the Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 323 (assault), 506-2 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (conspiracy) by a Surat court and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Sai, also a self-styled godman is serving life sentence in a rape case filed by one of his and his father Asaram’s former devotees.

The sister of the victim had filed a rape complaint against Asaram.

