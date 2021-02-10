Supreme Court stays further dismantling of decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat

Partially broken flight deck of INS Viraat, decommissioned in March 2017, now hosts a red 30-tonne crane at the ship-breaking yard in Alang. (Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

The Supreme Court Thursday stayed further dismantling of the decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat. The order comes on a plea filed by a firm that had proposed to turn the vessel into a museum.

Envitech Marine Consultants Pvt. Ltd had approached the apex court after the Ministry of Defence (MoD) had turned down its proposal to convert the decommissioned aircraft carrier into a museum.

In a three-page letter, the ministry wrote on November 27 that taking “factual as well as policy aspects inter alia related to safety and material state of the vessel (whose keel was laid in pre-Independence era) into consideration, the request of the petitioner for grant of NOC (no objection certificate) to convert the status of ex-Viraat cannot be acceded to”.

INS Viraat was beached on September 28 at Alang at a formal ceremony attended by Union Minister of State, Shipping, Mansukh Mandaviya and Navy officers, after numerous attempts to convert the carrier into a museum failed. Commissioned in the British Navy in 1959 as HMS Hermes, INS Viraat was inducted into the Indian Navy in 1986-87.

In a last-ditch bid, a private company, Envitech Marine Consultants Pvt Ltd, offered to buy INS Viraat from the Shree Ram Group and convert it into a museum. However, the company could not procure a no-objection certificate from the Centre or reach a formal agreement with the shipbreaker.