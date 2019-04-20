Toggle Menu
Supreme Court holds special hearing on ‘matter of great public importance’https://indianexpress.com/article/india/supreme-court-special-sitting-cji-ranjan-gogoi-arun-mishra-sanjeev-khanna-5685550/

Supreme Court holds special hearing on ‘matter of great public importance’

The Supreme Court bench was constituted after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who mentioned before the Supreme Court official concerned the allegations of sexual harassment that have cropped up against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

Supreme Court holds special hearing on 'matter of great public importance'
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Express File Photo)

A special bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi was constituted Saturday to hear a “matter of great public importance” touching upon the independence of the judiciary.

The bench was constituted after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who mentioned before the Supreme Court official concerned the allegations of sexual harassment that have cropped up against Gogoi. The special hearing is going to took place at 10.30 am Saturday.

Supreme Court Secretary General Sanjeev Sudhakar Kalgaonkar said all the allegations made by the woman concerned are malafide and have no basis.

“No doubt, it is a malafide allegation and he said a hearing on it is going to take place right now,” he said, confirming that a letter by the woman has been received by several sitting judges.

The registry came out with the notice that the special bench has been constituted to deal with the “matter of great public importance” touching upon the independence of judiciary.

The special bench comprising Gogoi and justices Arun Mishra and Sanjeev Khanna held the sitting at 10.30 am.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Bhopal gas tragedy among world's 'major' accidents of 20th century: UN report
2 Jammu and Kashmir: Militant killed in encounter with forces in Baramulla
3 Watch: Elephant goes on rampage in Kerala's Palakkad district, creates panic among residents