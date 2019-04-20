Supreme Court holds special hearing on ‘matter of great public importance’

A special bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi was constituted Saturday to hear a “matter of great public importance” touching upon the independence of the judiciary.

The bench was constituted after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who mentioned before the Supreme Court official concerned the allegations of sexual harassment that have cropped up against Gogoi. The special hearing is going to took place at 10.30 am Saturday.

“Why would any sane person want to become a judge? Reputation is the only thing we have. And that too comes under attack”, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi in a Special sitting of the court with Justices Arun Mishra & Sanjeev Khanna @IndianExpress — Ananthakrishnan G (@axidentaljourno) April 20, 2019

Supreme Court Secretary General Sanjeev Sudhakar Kalgaonkar said all the allegations made by the woman concerned are malafide and have no basis.

“No doubt, it is a malafide allegation and he said a hearing on it is going to take place right now,” he said, confirming that a letter by the woman has been received by several sitting judges.

The bench did not pass any judicial order & left it to the wisdom of the media. Court asked media to ensure that independence of judiciary is not affected by such “baseless” charges. @IndianExpress — Ananthakrishnan G (@axidentaljourno) April 20, 2019

The special bench comprising Gogoi and justices Arun Mishra and Sanjeev Khanna held the sitting at 10.30 am.