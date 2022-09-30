Sodomy, forced homosexuality in jails… inmates come out filled with revenge: SC

A Bench of Justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy, while hearing a plea by Bhima Koregaon accused Gautam Navlakha highlighting the conditions at Taloja Central Prison where he is currently lodged, stated: “Due to such issues that prison inmates face, they come out as even more hardened criminals filled with revenge.”

According to prison rules, undertrials should not be put together with convicts, the court noted. “We can’t make their lives inhumane,” Justice Joseph added, LiveLaw reported.