Sodomy, forced homosexuality in jails… inmates come out filled with revenge: SC

Sodomy and forced homosexuality are rampant in jails across India, the Supreme Court observed on Thursday, according to Bar and Bench.
A Bench of Justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy, while hearing a plea by Bhima Koregaon accused Gautam Navlakha highlighting the conditions at Taloja Central Prison where he is currently lodged, stated: “Due to such issues that prison inmates face, they come out as even more hardened criminals filled with revenge.”
The activist had requested that he be shifted out of the prison and placed under house arrest instead. The court ordered that Navlakha be shifted to KEM Hospital, Mumbai, for a colonoscopy and skin-related health concerns, LiveLaw reported.
The Bench further observed that it initiated the discussion only because Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal pointed to the issue of overcrowding in prisons. “I have visited jails for some programmes. Jails have so many prisoners… sodomy to forced homosexuality. Then it is like you are more of a criminal when you come out, filled with revenge,” Justice Joseph remarked, Bar and Bench reported.
According to prison rules, undertrials should not be put together with convicts, the court noted. “We can’t make their lives inhumane,” Justice Joseph added, LiveLaw reported.
Citing USA’s provision of allowing private participation in running prisons, the bench said that such a move might help improve the conditions in prisons. “We are suggesting a concept which is there in USA. There are private jails. Thus, we need a kind of fund so that such private jails are made,” the apex court stated.
Justice Joseph also suggested that corporate social responsibility funds could be utilised for improving prison infrastructure, instead of burdening the state exchequer. “Also there is corporate social responsibility here…where it can be used to make such set ups instead of burdening exchequers. We are just suggesting. You can look into it,” the court said to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.