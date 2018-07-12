Supreme Court slams L-G for not tackling Delhi’s ‘mountains of garbage’

The bench noted that despite holding 25 meetings with the LG, Delhi was under the “mountain of dumps”, referring to three landfill sites, Ghazipur, Okhla and Bhalswa. The bench noted that despite holding 25 meetings with the LG, Delhi was under the “mountain of dumps”, referring to three landfill sites, Ghazipur, Okhla and Bhalswa.

The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal for not taking appropriate action to tackle the “mountains of garbage” in the national capital, and said the landfill sites in Delhi were a grave issue.

A division bench, comprising of Justices MB Lokur and Deepak Gupta, also stated the policy that the L-G’s office had come up with on solid waste management strategy was “utopian”.

The court observed that as the East Delhi Municipal Corporation and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation have no funds to carry the day-to-day activities, and it would be impossible to implement the policy.

“This is nothing but passing on the buck,” the bench stated.

The bench noted that despite holding 25 meetings with the L-G, Delhi was under the “mountain of dumps”, referring to three landfill sites in Ghazipur, Okhla and Bhalswa.

The court on Thursday directed the office of the L-G to file an affidavit by July 16 stating a time frame within which steps are to be taken to deal with the issue.

The state government and L-G, in turn, informed the bench on Thursday that the power to issue directions to authorities on the issue of disposal of solid waste under the provisions of Delhi Municipal Corporation lies with the L-G.

During the last hearing, the top court had inquired with the Centre and Delhi government as to who could be held responsible for clearing the “mountain loads of garbage” in Delhi.

