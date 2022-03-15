Supreme Court slams Kerala over pension for ministers’ staff after 2-year service

STATING THAT it had taken note of a report in The Indian Express, the Supreme Court on Monday slammed the Kerala government for providing “life-long” pension to the personal staff of state ministers after they had completed just two years of service.

Declining to entertain a plea by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) challenging the price charged for diesel by state-owned oil marketing companies from bulk buyers, Justice S Abdul Nazeer said: “It is the only state where the Minister appoints persons for two years and they get full pension throughout their life. Tell your government.

“We read today in The Indian Express. You are the only state where they are only appointed for two years and they get a life-long pension.”

Justice Nazeer said: “If you have the money for that, why are you here for this? Please convey this…Today, Indian Express carries this. Very high authorities of your state have said this.”

Senior Advocate V Giri, appearing for KSRTC, responded that he will convey the apex court’s concerns. The two-judge bench, led by Justice Nazeer and including Justice Krishna Murari, gave the petitioner the liberty to approach the Kerala High Court on the issue of fuel price.

On Monday, The Indian Express had published the transcript of the Idea Exchange event conducted online on March 5 with Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

During the interaction, Khan was asked: “You had raised this question recently on the pension that the ministers’ personal staff in Kerala are entitled to. The Opposition seems to be united in opposing you. Where does this go?”

The Governor responded: “They are absolutely right that I do not have the power to put an end to it. It’s only the elected government which can take a decision. When you say that the government and the Opposition both have joined hands — from the government’s side, nobody is making any statement against whatever I have said, and the Leader of Opposition, who was speaking on this issue against me, has been told by the UDF not to poke his nose into this issue.

“Here, every minister appoints more than 20 people on a ‘quo terminus’ basis, and they become entitled to pension after two years. So one set of people resign from their positions, another set of people comes in. In one term, every minister appoints about 45-50 people, who later work full-time for the party. They receive their salary in the form of a pension from the government. Nowhere in the country is this thing happening. Every party is benefitting from this scheme. And I find it highly improper.”

Pension for personal staff of ministers in Kerala was introduced in 1994 with retrospective effect by the then Congress-led UDF government. The practice has since been adopted by successive governments, including the CPM-led LDF which is currently in power.

KSRTC’s petition in the apex court sought directions to the Centre to set up an independent authority under a retired judge of the Supreme Court and comprising technical members to ensure protection for consumers under the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board Act, 2006.

At the outset, Giri told the bench that a differential price, above the market rate, was being charged from KSRTC and that the difference came to Rs 7 per litre. The plea stated that this would further burden the state transport corporation, which is already in debt, and is manifestly discriminatory, arbitrary and unreasonable.

But the court was not keen to entertain the matter. “Why are you here? It’s Kerala. Let the High Court make a decision. Let them file there. They can handle it,” responded Justice Nazeer before going on to criticise the state government over the pension for personal staff.

Last week, the Kerala High Court had issued notice on a PIL challenging the pension for personal staff of state ministers.