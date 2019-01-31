Supreme Court slams Bar for criticism of judges, giving colour to rulings

The Supreme Court has come down on lawyers and others who make personal attacks on judges and attribute political motives to judgments, saying this amounted to “contempt of the gravest form”.

Advertising

“It has become very common to the members of the Bar to go to the press/media to criticise the judges in person and to commit sheer contempt by attributing political colours to the judgments. It is nothing less than an act of contempt of gravest form. Whenever any political matter comes to the Court and is decided, either way, political insinuations are attributed by unscrupulous persons/advocates. Such acts are nothing, but an act of denigrating the judiciary itself and destroys the faith of the common man which he reposes in the judicial system,” a bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Vineet Sharan said in a judgment.

The court delivered the judgment while setting aside a rule framed by the Madras High Court to initiate disciplinary action against lawyers. The apex court said that “in case of genuine grievance against any judge, the appropriate process is to lodge a complaint to the concerned higher authorities who can take care of the situation” and that “it is impermissible to malign the system itself by attributing political motives and by making false allegations against the judicial system and its functionaries”.

Reminding that the “role of Bar in the legal system is significant”, the apex court said, “The bar is supposed to be the spokesperson for the judiciary as Judges do not speak. People listen to the great lawyers and people are inspired by their thoughts…. It is the duty of the Bar to protect honest judges and not to ruin their reputation and at the same time to ensure that corrupt judges are not spared. However, lawyers cannot go to the streets or go on strike except when democracy itself is in danger and the entire judicial system is at stake. In order to improve the system, they have to take recourse to the legally available methods…”

Justice Mishra clarified that the “observations” were in context of what had happened in the Madras High Court which resulted in the new rules.

The judgment said the power to ensure discipline in the legal profession was with the Bar Councils and added they had “failed to deliver the good”.

Advertising

Setting aside the rule framed by the high court, the apex court said that if such power was given to courts, lawyers may get punished even if they make genuine complaints against judges.