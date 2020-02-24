SC showed judicial power through Ayodhya ruling, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File)

On his first visit to Ayodhya after the formation of Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the construction of Ram temple, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the current generation is “lucky to see the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya” as many generations have perished during the “struggle of last 500 years”.

Addressing a gathering of saints at Sugriv Quila, he lauded the Supreme Court, saying it has shown its judicial power to the world through its verdict on the disputed land. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he always told saints that Ram Temple will be constructed only under his leadership

“The country’s apex court has showed its judicial power to the world and to 700 crore people in the world with the Ram Janambhoomi verdict,” he said.

During his four-hour visit to Ayodhya, Adityanath visited Ram Lalla and Hanuman Garhi temple and attended Sita-Ram Naam Yagya. His meeting with Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was cancelled as the latter was in Jhansi, sources said. Earlier in the day, he inaugurated the fourth Arogya Mela in the district and said that under Modi’s leadership, “India is emerging as a power in the world”. “PM Modi abrogated Article 370 in Kashmir and prohibited practice of triple talaq. He amended the citizenship law… Under his strong leadership, a way has been paved for the construction of a grand temple of Bhagavan Shri Ram in Ayodhya.”

