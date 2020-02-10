SC to hear pleas seeking removal of protesters from Shaheen Bagh

Hundreds of people, mostly women, are currently holding a 24/7 protest at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act and a nation-wide implementation of the National Register of Citizens. (Express photo) Hundreds of people, mostly women, are currently holding a 24/7 protest at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act and a nation-wide implementation of the National Register of Citizens. (Express photo)

The Supreme Court on Monday will hear petitions seeking removal of anti-Citizenship Act protesters from Shaheen Bagh in Delhi. The pleas, filed by Advocate Amit Sahni and BJP leader Nand Kishore Garg, were deferred till February 10 in view of the Delhi Assembly elections on February 8.

The pleas cite difficulties to local residents, businesses and commuters due to the closure of Road No 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj by police due to the sit-in protest at Shaheen Bagh, which has been going on for over 50 days now.

In his appeal, Advocate Sahni sought to know “whether the protesters have unrestricted rights under Article 19 of the Constitution of India to protest on a busy road in violation of other persons’ right to have a thoroughfare, and whether such protests can be permitted to continue especially when a particular road is blocked for over a month”.

“There is no quarrel with the proposition that everyone has a right to protest but the same is subject to reasonable restrictions, which can be imposed looking into the larger public interest,” his petition read.

“Tthe public at large is facing huge inconvenience/hardship as the said road is blocked since 15-12-2019 and the residents, shopkeepers, children and patients are facing extreme difficulties,” it added.

Garg’s petition, on the other hand, said the law enforcement machinery has been “held hostage to the whims and fancies of the protesters” and sought the apex court’s intervention to formulate guidelines for protests in public places.

On January 14, the Delhi High Court refused to pass any order and directed the police to keep in mind the larger public interest as well as maintenance of law and order.

Hundreds of people, mostly women, are currently holding a 24/7 protest at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act and a proposed nation-wide implementation of the National Register of Citizens. The protest has been underway since December 15 last year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd