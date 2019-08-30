Supreme Court set to get four new judges

The Supreme Court is set to get four new judges with its Collegium learnt to have cleared the names to fill existing vacancies.

Advertising

Highly placed sources said the Collegium, which met on Wednesday, had decided to recommend the names of Justices V Ramasubramanian, currently Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court, Krishna Murari, the Chief Justice of Punjab & Haryana High Court, S Ravindra Bhat, the Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court and Kerala High Court Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy.

The court is working with a strength of 30 and its sanctioned strength is 34.