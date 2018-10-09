Supreme Court sends three Amrapali directors to police custody

Supreme Court Tuesday sent three directors of Amrapali group to police custody. (File) Supreme Court Tuesday sent three directors of Amrapali group to police custody. (File)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sent three directors of Amrapali group to police custody for not submitting accounts-related documents to forensic auditors.

“You are playing hide and seek. You are trying to mislead the court,” the bench, comprising Justices Arun Mishra and U U Lalit said, and directed them to hand over all the documents of the 46 group companies to forensic auditors, reported PTI.

The Supreme Court, which is hearing the case pertaining to alleged diversion of funds invested by home buyers in Amrapali, on September 12 had appointed National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd (NBCC) to complete the unfinished projects of the real estate group and deputed a DRT officer to oversee the sale of its assets to raise funds for the construction.

Trying to figure out ways to raise funds to start NBCC’s work, the bench had said it might ask the homebuyers to pay their dues. But the counsel for homebuyers had opposed this and reminded the bench that it had on earlier occasions said that not even a penny would be taken from them. The counsel requested the court not to burden the homebuyers at this stage.

During the hearing, it had also come to light that the group had not filed Income Tax returns between 2015-2018. The auditor of the firm Ravi Kapoor claimed that he was only given records till March 31, 2015. Gaurav Bhatia, advocate for the group, informed the court that the returns could not be filed due to pending litigation. This is when the court had directed Kapoor to give all documents to the auditor appointed by it to conduct a forensic audit of the group’s accounts.

However, with the group failing to submit the documents till date, the court directed the Delhi Police to seize all documents of Amrapali group. It said the conduct of the directors was in “gross violation” of its order and made it clear that not a single document of the 46 companies should remain in custody of the real estate group.

