Supreme Court seeks time-frame for appointing Lokpal in 10 days

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to inform it about the time-frame within which it intends to take steps to appoint a Lokpal.

A bench of Justices Ranjan Gogi and R Banumathi gave the government 10 days’ time for this. The bench was hearing a contempt petition filed by NGO Common Cause, which had raised the issue of non-appointment of the Lokpal despite the apex court’s verdict of April 27 last year.

The direction came after Attorney General K K Venugopal told the court that the Lokpal selection committee would meet soon. He also placed before the bench written instructions from the government. The court will hear the matter next on July 17.

