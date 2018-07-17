Supreme Court seeks Centre’s reply on Shia Waqf Board’s ‘un-Islamic’ flag ban plea

In the petition, Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Waseem Rizvi said that “such flags are being hoisted in Muslim-dominated areas with utmost impunity”. In the petition, Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Waseem Rizvi said that “such flags are being hoisted in Muslim-dominated areas with utmost impunity”.

The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Centre’s response on a PIL filed by Shia Waqf Board chairman seeking a ban on hoisting green flags with a crescent moon and a star.

Calling such flags “un-Islamic”, the petitioner said it resembled the flag of the Pakistan Muslim League, a political party in an “enemy country” and sought action against those who hoist it in India.

A bench of Justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan asked the counsel for Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Waseem Rizvi to provide Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta a copy of the petition to enable him to reply on behalf of the Centre.

In the petition, Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Waseem Rizvi said that “such flags are being hoisted in Muslim-dominated areas with utmost impunity”. He contended that the design was never part of any Islamic practice and has no significant role in Islam.

“Hoisting of enemy flags by persons under wrong belief that it is a religious flag, require the immediate attention of the government agencies,” Rizvi said.

