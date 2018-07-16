Supreme Court seeks Centre’s reply on Shia Waqf Board’s plea against ‘un-Islamic’ flags

The Supreme Court has asked the counsel for Shia Waqf Board chairman to serve a copy of the petition to Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to enable him to file a reply on behalf of the Centre. (File) The Supreme Court has asked the counsel for Shia Waqf Board chairman to serve a copy of the petition to Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to enable him to file a reply on behalf of the Centre. (File)

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to respond to the Shia Waqf Board chairman’s plea seeking a ban on hoisting green flags with a crescent and a star at buildings and religious places across the country. Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Waseem Rizvi has claimed in his plea that green flags with a crescent and a star are “un-Islamic” and resemble the flag of a Pakistani political party.

A bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan asked the counsel for Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Waseem Rizvi to serve a copy of the petition to Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to enable him to file a reply on behalf of the Centre.

The plea states that such flags are being hoisted in Muslim-dominated areas with “utmost impunity” and allegedly cause tension between the Hindu and Muslim communities. It also alleges that the flags resembled the flags of the Pakistan Muslim League, which belongs to an “enemy country”.

In a separate hearing on Friday last week, the Shia Waqf Board had told the Supreme Court that it is ready to donate one-third of the land for Ram Temple in the Babri Masjid-Ram Temple dispute. The board had stated that being the joint custodian of the Babri mosque along with Sunni Waqf Board, it is ready to relinquish its claim in the national interest and settle the dispute amicably.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App