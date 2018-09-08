Supreme Court seeks Centre’s reply on pleas against SC/ST Act amendments

The government had approached the court with a review petition, but the apex court refused to stay its order. The government had approached the court with a review petition, but the apex court refused to stay its order.

The Supreme Court Friday sought the Centre’s response to petitions challenging amendments made by the government to the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, to nullify its March 20 judgment that forbid automatic arrest for offences under the Act.

A bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan issued notice to the Centre but refused to stay the amendments, saying “no stay can be granted without hearing the government”. The bench asked the Centre to file its reply in six weeks.

Appearing for one of the petitioners, senior counsel Mohan Parasaran submitted that the amendments to the Act were made without removing the basis of the judgment. The court said it will examine the matter.

The petitions pointed out that the amendment was passed by Parliament even as the review petition filed by the Centre challenging the May 20 judgment was pending before the apex court.

The Supreme Court had in the judgment laid down stringent safeguards for arrests under the Act, including provisions for anticipatory bail and a “preliminary enquiry” by a DSP before registering a case for offences punishable under the legislation.

Introducing the provision for anticipatory bail where no prima facie case was made out, it said, “Unless exclusion of anticipatory bail is limited to genuine cases…there will be no protection available to innocent citizens. Thus, limiting the exclusion of anticipatory bail in such cases is essential for protection of fundamental right of life and liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution.” The ruling led to protests from SC/ST groups which claimed that the order “diluted” the provisions of the Act.

The government had approached the court with a review petition, but the apex court refused to stay its order. The review petition is pending. The government decided to bring in an ordinance and overturn the changes made to the Act by the SC.

The petitioners contended that this was done “to get political mileage”and said that law has become an instrument to “blackmail” innocent citizens and urged the court not to remain a mute spectator in the matter.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App