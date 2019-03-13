Supreme Court seeks Centre response on mechanism to monitor assets of candidates

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the Centre’s reply on the question of setting up a permanent machinery to monitor any unnatural increase in assets of candidates.

Hearing a contempt plea filed by the NGO Lok Prahari, which claimed that a mechanism was yet to be put in place despite the court’s direction, a bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjeev Khanna said it was not issuing any notice at this stage, but directed the “Secretary of the Legislative Department, Government of India to file his reply within two weeks”.

Expressing concern over undue accretion of assets by lawmakers, the court had on February 16, 2018 asked for a permanent mechanism.

The NGO said that non-disclosure of assets and sources of income by a candidate, which has been held by the court as amounting to undue influence within the meaning of Section 123(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, had not been implemented.