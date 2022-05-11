Appropriate not to continue using sedition law till re-examination complete: SC

The Supreme Court Wednesday urged the Centre and states from registering any FIRs under provisions of Section 124A dealing with the offence of sedition. This came after the central government informed the apex court that staying provisions of sedition, upheld by the Constitution, may not be the “correct approach”.

The Centre was responding to the Supreme Court, which had sought to know if it will direct states to keep cases under the provision in abeyance until the reexamination of IPC Section 124 A, dealing with sedition, is completed. On Wednesday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said, “a cognizable offence cannot be prevented from being registered, staying the effect may not be a correct approach and therefore, there has to be a responsible officer for scrutiny, and his satisfaction is subject to judicial review.”

“As far as pending sedition cases are concerned, the gravity of each case is not known, maybe there is a terror angle or money laundering. Ultimately, the pending cases are before the judicial forum, and we need to trust the courts,” the Solicitor General added.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had observed that the reexamination exercise “will take two months, three months, whatever time, we do not know ultimately… Till this is cleared, why don’t… you, as a Central government, through your Ministry issue a direction to the states that matters be kept in abeyance till that time.”

To this, SG had responded that he will discuss it with the government. “That’s what we are saying, that you can issue a direction to the state governments… We also presume that there may be a serious offence tomorrow. There are certain pockets which are very sensitive as far as the nation is concerned. Assuming that something happens there, there are other penal provisions which can take care of the situation. It’s not that the law enforcement agencies will be helpless.”

The Centre in its affidavit on Monday had urged the apex court to defer hearing on petitions challenging the Constitutional validity of the law until it can “re-examine and re-consider the provisions of Section 124A”.