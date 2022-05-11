Supreme Court sedition case hearing: Court asks Centre, states not to file fresh FIRs

Sedition Law Supreme Court Hearing Live Updates: The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed all proceedings in sedition cases and directed the Centre and states to not register any fresh FIR invoking sedition charges until the government re-examines the colonial era penal law.

“We expect that till re-examination of S 124A is complete, it will be appropriate not to continue its usage by governments. We expect that the state and central governments will restrain from registering any FIR, continuing any probe or taking any coercive measure by invoking it till then,” the top court said.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said all pending cases, appeals and proceedings with respect to charges framed for sedition should be kept in abeyance. Reliefs granted to the accused by courts would continue, it said and fixed the third week of July for hearing pleas challenging the validity of the provision; by then, the Centre would have the time to undertake the exercise to re-examine the provision.