Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Supreme Court sedition case hearing: Court asks Centre, states not to file fresh FIRs

Sedition Law Live, Supreme Court Hearing on Sedition Law Plea Latest Updates: A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said all pending cases, appeals and proceedings with respect to charges framed for sedition should be kept in abeyance.

Updated: May 11, 2022 1:22:44 pm
Sedition Law Supreme Court Hearing Live Updates: The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed all proceedings in sedition cases and directed the Centre and states to not register any fresh FIR invoking sedition charges until the government re-examines the colonial era penal law.

“We expect that till re-examination of S 124A is complete, it will be appropriate not to continue its usage by governments. We expect that the state and central governments will restrain from registering any FIR, continuing any probe or taking any coercive measure by invoking it till then,” the top court said.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said all pending cases, appeals and proceedings with respect to charges framed for sedition should be kept in abeyance. Reliefs granted to the accused by courts would continue, it said and fixed the third week of July for hearing pleas challenging the validity of the provision; by then, the Centre would have the time to undertake the exercise to re-examine the provision.

 

13:12 (IST)11 May 2022
What is the sedition law?

Section 124A defines sedition as: “Whoever, by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise, brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards, the Government estab­lished by law shall be punished with im­prisonment for life, to which fine may be added…”

The provision also contains three explanations: 1- The expression “disaffection” includes disloyalty and all feelings of enmity; 2- Comments expressing disapprobation of the meas­ures of the Government with a view to obtain their alteration by lawful means, without exciting or attempting to excite hatred, contempt or disaffection, do not constitute an offence under this section; 3- Comments expressing disapprobation of the admin­istrative or other action of the Government without exciting or attempting to excite hatred, contempt or disaffection, do not constitute an offence under this section. (Read here)

13:05 (IST)11 May 2022
Explained: When were Tilak and Gandhi tried under the sedition law?

In 2021, while hearing a petition filed by Major General (retired) SG Vombatkere who has challenged Section 124A of the IPC which deals with the offence of sedition, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana observed that the “colonial law” was used by the British to silence Mahatma Gandhi and Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

According to the LOC blog, the first known instance of the application of the law was the trial of newspaper editor Jogendra Chandra Bose in 1891. Other prominent examples of the application of the law include the trials of Tilak and Gandhi. Apart from this, Jawaharlal Nehru, Abul Kalam Azad and Vinayak Damodar Savarkar were also charged with sedition. Read more.

12:47 (IST)11 May 2022
Appropriate not to continue using sedition law till re-examination complete: SC

The Supreme Court Wednesday observed that it will not be appropriate to continue using the sedition law until the reexamination of Section 124A dealing with the offence of sedition is complete.

The apex court stated that it expects the Centre and states to not register any FIRs, continue any probe or take coercive measures by invoking the provisions of Section 124A till then. This came after the central government informed the court that staying provisions of sedition, upheld by the Constitution, may not be the “correct approach”. (Read more)

12:44 (IST)11 May 2022
Social media posts to texts, why all parties love the sedition law

FROM AN editorial linked to a government hoarding to remarks against the Prime Minister in a pre-poll speech, from a video clip with disputed audio to a message on a housing society WhatsApp group — all of these have been booked for sedition under the draconian IPC section 124A for offences punishable with imprisonment upto three years and a fine, or imprisonment for life and a fine.

An analysis by The Indian Express of 14 key sedition cases lodged over the past year show that governments across the country, in states ruled by both BJP and Congress, have wielded the charge seemingly at the drop of a hat against a sweeping range of alleged offences. Read here. 

12:34 (IST)11 May 2022
SP-rank officer may be asked to monitor registration of sedition FIRs: Centre to SC

The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that a superintendent of police rank officer can be made responsible for monitoring registration of FIRs for the offence of sedition.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, that however, the registration of FIRs for the offence of sedition cannot be prevented as the provision dealt with a cognisable offence and was upheld by a Constitution bench in 1962.

With regard to pending sedition cases, the Centre suggested that hearing on bail pleas in such matters may be expedited as the government did not know the gravity of offence in each case and they may have terror or money laundering angles. 

After it upheld the sedition law in 1962, the Supreme Court’s decision to revisit the constitutional validity of this colonial provision is a crucial inquiry. Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code, which defines the offence of “sedition”, penalises exciting “disaffection” against the government established by law, or bringing it into “hatred or contempt”. The sweeping nature of the provision is not just the words in the definition but also in the punishment prescribed — life imprisonment with an added fine or an additional jail term of three years. The provision was incorporated in its current form in the penal code (IPC) in 1898, nearly four decades after the IPC was introduced and has withstood the test of constitutionality since.

After at least two high courts — Punjab and Allahabad — struck down the sedition law as an exception to free speech in the 1950s, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court in Kedar Nath Singh vs State of Bihar (1962) upheld its constitutionality. However, the SC restricted it only insofar as seditious speech tended to incite “public disorder”, a phrase the provision itself does not contain but was read into it by the Court. In its “guidelines” on using the new, restrictive definition of sedition law, the Court said not all speech with “disaffection”, “hatred,” or “contempt” against the state but only speech that is likely to incite “public disorder” would qualify as sedition. It is a welcome sign that the government, after its initial defence of the law, has told the Supreme Court that it would re-examine the provision. Read Indian Express Editorial here. 

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
