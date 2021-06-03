scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 03, 2021
Supreme Court quashes sedition case against journalist Vinod Dua

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 3, 2021 10:58:16 am
Journalist Vinod Dua (Facebook/Vinod Dua)

The Supreme Court Thursday quashed the sedition case registered against journalist Vinod Dua in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, news agency PTI reported. The case was filed against Dua by a local BJP leader in Himachal Pradesh over his YouTube show.

A bench of Justices U U Lalit and Vineet Saran had on October 6 last year reserved the verdict on the petition after hearing arguments for Dua, the Himachal Pradesh government and the complainant in the case.

On July 20 last year, the top court had extended till further orders the protection granted to Dua from any coercive action in the case.

Dua was charged under sections 124A (sedition), 268 (public nuisance), 501 (printing matter known to be defamatory) and 505 (statements conducive to public mischief) on the basis of a complaint by BJP’s Mahasu unit president Ajay Shyam. The BJP leader claimed that Dua made bizarre allegations on his 15-minute YouTube show on March 30.

The complainant had alleged that the journalist accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using “deaths and terror attacks” to get votes.

