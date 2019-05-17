Saradha case: SC withdraws protection to ex-Kolkata top cop, says no arrest for 7 days

The Supreme Court Thursday withdrew its order granting interim protection from arrest to former Kolkata Police Commissoner Rajeev Kumar in the Saradha chit fund case. The apex court, however, has given him seven days to seek suitable legal remedies.

Advertising

“We have withdrawn the protection given to Rajeev Kumar vide order dated February 5. We are leaving it to the CBI to act in accordance with law,” the bench said. “Our February 5 order will continue for seven days from today to enable Rajeev Kumar to approach the competent court for relief.”

The SC was hearing a petition filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking recall of its February 5, 2019 order granting interim protection from arrest to Kumar. The central agency said it wanted to interrogate Kumar regarding allegations of trying to tamper with evidence in the case and “shield high and mighty”.

The CBI had accused him of tampering with evidence in the Saradha chit finds scam scam and sought permission to question him in custody @IndianExpress — Ananthakrishnan G (@axidentaljourno) May 17, 2019

Kumar, who was earlier heading a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the chit fund cases in West Bengal, had countered the petition claiming the CBI was trying to “humiliate” him and that it was a case of “abuse of power” by the CBI.

Appearing for Kumar, advocate Indira Jaising told the bench, “He has already undergone 40 hours of interrogation. Custodial interrogation is only to humiliate him. It’s trial by media going on here.”