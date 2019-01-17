Women who entered Sabarimala seek security, SC to hear plea tomorrow

The Supreme Court Thursday decided to hear tomorrow the plea of two women seeking security after they recently entered Sabarimala Temple, PTI reported. The women, Kanakadurga and Bindu Ammini, both in their early 40s, have been moving from one safe house to the other fearing attacks by right-wing protesters ever since they offered prayers at the temple on January 2.

Advertising

Kanakdurga had filed a police complaint on January 15, alleging assault by her mother-in-law on returning home after the trek. Meanwhile, her mother-in-law, 78, had also alleged assault, alleging that it was Kanakdurga who had initiated the fight by pushing her to the ground.

The police have registered two different cases in the matter.

Bindu, meanwhile, said she was facing discrimination at her village in Kozhikode district. “I have the support of my family members. But local people are staying away from us….,” she said. She has got police protection at her workplace as well as her home.

On September 28, a five-judge Constitution bench, headed by the then chief justice Dipak Misra, in a 4:1 verdict paved the way for the entry of women of all ages into the temple, saying the ban amounted to gender discrimination.

Advertising

The temple in Kerala has been witnessing violent protests since the verdict.