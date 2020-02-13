Supreme Court ruling on reservation: Congress to hold protest on Feb 16

The judgment revokes an order by the Uttarakhand High Court and was passed by a bench which ruled that states may provide reservation in government jobs but are not legally bound to do so, and that a quota in promotions is not a fundamental right. The judgment revokes an order by the Uttarakhand High Court and was passed by a bench which ruled that states may provide reservation in government jobs but are not legally bound to do so, and that a quota in promotions is not a fundamental right.

Former MP and Congress leader Udit Raj on Wednesday spoke against the Supreme Court ruling on reservation in government jobs and said the party would hold a protest in the capital on February 16.

Speaking at a protest gathering in Jantar Mantar, Udit Raj said on Wednesday that the courts are biased. “As per the judgment, reservation is not fundamental right anymore — the government can decide whether to give or not give it, which means that reservation is gone. Even the courts cannot interfere with this,” he said.

Raj demanded that reservation be introduced in the judiciary. “The courts are unconstitutional and are Brahmanpalikas – they see everything through the understanding of the Manusmriti and not the Constitution,” he added.

