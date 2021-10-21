Supreme Court resumes physical functioning on limited scale

After remaining off-limits for lawyers and litigants for over 16 months since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court corridors Thursday saw signs of normalcy as physical functioning on a limited scale were resumed.

Lawyers, whose cases were listed for hearing, were seen outside the counters issuing entry passes early in the day. The court is yet to allow entry of litigants.

All courts functioned normally with only lawyers of respective cases allowed inside.

Enthused lawyers were spotted exchanging pleasantries in the corridors and sharing lockdown experiences.

In court 1, Senior Advocates Rakesh Dwivedi and Ranjit Kumar thanked Chief Justice of India N V Ramana for resuming physical hearing.

The CJI responded that “we may start it on a larger scale after Deepawali”.

In court 4, Justice D Y Chandrachud heading a bench with Justice M R Shah held out a welcome for the counsel. “We are happy to see your faces. You cannot imagine how lonely it is to see the screen every morning”, Justice Chandrachud told one of the counsels. “It’s so good to see all the faces who bring joy and sunshine intellectually”, he said, adding “let’s hope we keep seeing the faces physically”.

Inside the courtrooms, two acrylic partitions – one in front of the judges and another before the counsel addressing the bench — separated the judges from the lawyers. The partitions were erected as a protective measure before the second Covid-19 wave when the court had plans to resume physical proceedings.

The proceedings in court 7 were interrupted briefly as Justice S Abdul Nazeer found it difficult to hear the counsel who was addressing from behind the partition through a microphone. The judge asked the court officials to do away with the partition at the lawyers’ end during lunch time.

On a lighter note, Justice Nazeer told a counsel that he was free to remove his mask while addressing the bench and that he had the court’s permission for this.

Day 1 was, however, harrowing for reporters as confusion prevailed over entry into courtrooms. Security guards cited the Covid Standard Operating Procedures and turned away reporters who, too, had arrived in strength. The media was allowed entry, but in limited numbers.