Supreme Court reserves verdict on Centre’s review plea

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and U U Lalit reserved the verdict after hearing Attorney General K K Venugopal who appeared for the Centre and Senior Advocate Vikas Singh who backed the March 20 judgment.

Supreme Court, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Prevention of Atrocities Act, SC/ST Atrocities Act, indian express
Supreme Court of India (File Photo)

THE SUPREME Court on Wednesday reserved its decision on the Centre’s plea seeking review of its March 20, 2018 judgment which laid down stringent safeguards for arrest and registration of cases under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Taking note of “instances of abuse” of the Act by “vested interests” for political or personal reasons, the court had laid down stringent safeguards, including provision for anticipatory bail and a “preliminary enquiry” before registering a case under the Act.

This led to protests following which the government in August 2018 brought about amendments to the Act and restored the provision that no anticipatory bail be granted to the accused.

