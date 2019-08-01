Supreme Court reserves order on referring pleas against EWS quota to larger Bench

THE SUPREME Court on Wednesday reserved its order on demands to refer pleas challenging the introduction of the quota for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) to a Constitution Bench. While the Centre opposed the demand, the three-judge bench said it raised substantial questions of law which needed to be settled.

Advertising

“Can the reservation exceed 50 per cent? Can there be reservation exclusively for the economically backward? These are points which raise substantial questions of law,” Justice S A Bobde, heading the three-judge Bench, remarked and told Attorney General K K Venugopal that “we are inclined to refer the matter (to a Constitution Bench) unless you give us strong reasons”.

The Attorney General told the Bench — also comprising Justices R Subhash Reddy and Bhushan R Gavai — that he had strong points and went on to argue that there were judgments of the apex court which underlined that the 50 per cent ceiling was not inflexible and that reservation could be provided on the basis of economic backwardness.

Venugopal referred to the Tamil Nadu law providing 69 per cent reservation, which was not struck off by the court, to buttress his contention that reservation could exceed 50 per cent.

Advertising

But Justice Bobde did not seem to agree. “As an interim measure, they (judges who decided it) did not interfere with the 69 per cent. That’s not law laid down.”

The question, the judge added, was whether the 103rd Amendment introducing the quota was Constitutional or not.

To this, the Attorney General replied that the Amendment was required, as in the Mandal Commission case, the court had said that reservation cannot be based on economic criteria alone. “Thus a plenary law was laid down. Parliament was unanimous. Can the court now sit on judgment on it,” he said.

“Parliament was unanimous while passing the law establishing the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) too,” said Justice Gavai. The NJAC Act was struck down by a Constitution Bench in October 2015.

Venugopal replied that Senior Advocate Ram Jethmalani, who was a Rajya Sabha MP then , had dissented on the matter in Parliament.

Justice Bobde then told him: “We are not sure your argument is correct. Only question is what strength of Bench should decide whether your or their claim is true.”

Venugopal also cited the Right to Education Act providing for 25 per cent reservation for poor students from the neighbourhood in unaided schools to support his argument that reservation could be provided on the basis of economic criteria alone.

He also opposed the plea for staying the Amendment introducing the economic reservation and said if it was indeed stayed, it will be the first time that a Constitution Amendment is stayed by any court.

The bench made it clear that it will hear arguments on stay only if it decides to refer the matter to the Constitution Bench.