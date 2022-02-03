Supreme Court repeats names returned by govt for HC judges

The Supreme Court Collegium has decided to reiterate its earlier recommendations for elevation of five judicial officers and three advocates as judges of various high courts.

The CJI-headed Collegium, which met on February 1, resolved to reiterate the recommendations that were returned by the government for reconsideration on various grounds.

The Collegium, also comprising Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar, resolved to reiterate its recommendation to elevate judicial officers Pradeep Kumar Srivastava as judge of Jharkhand HC, U S Joshi-Phalke and B P Deshpande to Bombay HC, and Shampa Dutt (Paul) and Siddhartha Roy Chowdhury as judges of Calcutta HC.

The Collegium decided to reiterate recommendations to elevate advocates Cheppudira Monnappa Poonacha as a judge of Karnataka HC and Khatim Reza and Anshuman Pandey as judges of Patna HC. Besides these reiterations, the Collegium also approved proposals for elevation of advocate Rajiv Roy as judge of Patna HC and six judicial officers to Delhi HC: Poonam A. Bamba, Neena Bansal Krishna, Dinesh Kumar Sharma, Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, Swarana Kanta Sharma and Sudhir Kumar Jain.

The Collegium also cleared elevation of judicial officers G Anupama Chakravarthy, M G Priyadarshini, Sambasivarao Naidu, A Santosh Reddy and D Nagarjun, and advocates Kasoju Surendhar, Chada Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, Surepalli Nanda, Mummineni Sudheer Kumar, Juvvadi Sridevi, Mirza Safiulla Baig, and Natcharaju Shravan Kumar Venkat as judges of Telangana HC.