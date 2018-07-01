Follow Us:
Sunday, July 01, 2018
Supreme Court reopens tomorrow after summer break, hectic week ahead

The top court will resume hearing appeals against an eight-year-old verdict of the Allahabad High Court on the Ayodhya dispute and those challenging the practice of polygamy among Muslims.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: July 1, 2018 11:23:09 pm
AIADMK MLAs disqualification: SC refuses to transfer the case, appoints new judge to hear plea A verdict is likely on Monday on a plea challenging the appointment of incumbent Chief Vigilance Commissioner K V Chaudhary and Vigilance Commissioner T M Bhasin. (File)
With the Supreme Court reopening tomorrow after the summer break, several important judgements are likely to be pronounced, including a decision in the Aadhaar case. The top court will resume hearing appeals against an eight-year-old verdict of the Allahabad High Court on the Ayodhya dispute and those challenging the practice of polygamy among Muslims.

It is also expected to deliver its verdict on a batch of pleas on who enjoyed supremacy in administering the national capital — the Lieutenant Governor or the Delhi government. The apex court, which opens after a 44-day summer vacation, has a lengthy list of matters for Monday with cause list running into hundreds of pages.

A verdict is likely on Monday on a plea challenging the appointment of incumbent Chief Vigilance Commissioner K V Chaudhary and Vigilance Commissioner T M Bhasin. Matters pertaining to air pollution in Delhi-NCR, Assam National Register of Citizens, Vaishno Devi – rehabilitation of mule owners and Manipur encounter killings, among others, are likely to come up for hearing.

From Monday, non-accredited journalists will also be allowed mobile phones into the courtrooms. A circular to this effect read, “Hon’ble the Chief Justice of India has been pleased to allow the media persons/journalists, who have been issued six months passes by the Registry, to carry mobile phones inside the courtrooms on silent mode.”

