Supreme Court releases new work roster

The Supreme Court on Wednesday released the new roster of work according to which apart from Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, the other four other most senior judges of the Court too will get to hear Public Interest Litigations (PILs).

As per the roster, which will come into operation from July 1 when the court reopens after summer recess, the four most senior judges after the CJI — Justices S A Bobde, N V Ramana, Arun Mishra and R F Nariman — will hear among others “letter petition & PIL matters assigned by Honourable The Chef Justice of India”.

Contempt of Court matters will be heard by the CJI and Justices Arun Mishra and U U Lalit.

Matters related to elections will be dealt with by the CJI or Justice Bobde.

Justices Bobde and Ramana will also hear “matters pertaining to employees of Supreme Court/High Court’s/District Courts and Tribunals and Individual Judicial Officers etc”.

This is the second roster approved by Chief Justice Gogoi since he assumed office in October 2018.

In the previous roster released soon after taking over, PILs were to be dealt with by the CJI and Justice M B Lokur (since retired) who then was the second most senior judge.

The allocation of cases to the various benches of the court had run into a controversy during the tenure of CJI Gogoi’s predecessor CJI Dipak Misra.