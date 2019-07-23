Supreme Court rejects plea to extend Vishakha guidelines to religious places

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea seeking extension of Vishakha guidelines that deal with sexual harassment at workplaces to religious institutions.

Advertising

“How can we extend it to religious bodies?” Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi sitting with Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose wondered.

Advocate Maneesh Pathak, who filed the PIL, said “If the Vishakha guidelines are extended to these religious institutions, it would assist a lot in reducing sexually related crimes against women at religious places by various religious gurus or leaders of that particular institution.”