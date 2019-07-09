Supreme Court rejects plea seeking ‘entry of Muslim women into mosques’

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a petition — by the Kerala unit of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha — seeking “permission for Muslim women to enter and pray in mosques” and questioning the purdah system.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose dismissed the appeal against an order passed by the the Kerala High Court, which had also rejected the plea. While dismissing the case, the apex court questioned the locus standi of the petitioner and said, “Let the aggrieved person come before us.”

The High Court had in October last year dismissed the petition, calling it “motivated” and a “cheap publicity” tactic.

“A petition alleging violation of fundamental rights must indicate the nature of the right that is allegedly breached, the factual components of such right, as also the action that resulted in its breach.” the court had said.

“We suspect therefore that this PIL is motivated by a desire of the petitioner for cheap publicity. We are of the view that the proceedings under Article 226 of the Constitution of India cannot be permitted to be misused for such purposes,” it said.